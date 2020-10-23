The 4 Best Gloves of Winter 2020
Warm hands are a necessity in the backcountry—but picking out the perfect glove to get you there isn't always simple. First, consider your activity level: If you're moving fast, you'll want lighter gloves to compensate for your output, while if you're lounging around, you'll want the thickest gloves you can get. Then, consider the conditions: Will you need waterproof gloves to keep out snow and slop, or is breathability your primary concern? These four pairs will keep your digits warm and flexible no matter what.