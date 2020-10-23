The 4 Best Gloves of 2020 | Glove Reviews - Backpacker

The 4 Best Gloves of Winter 2020

Get the warmth you need—and ditch the bulk you don't.
Author:
Publish date:

Warm hands are a necessity in the backcountry—but picking out the perfect glove to get you there isn't always simple. First, consider your activity level: If you're moving fast, you'll want lighter gloves to compensate for your output, while if you're lounging around, you'll want the thickest gloves you can get. Then, consider the conditions: Will you need waterproof gloves to keep out snow and slop, or is breathability your primary concern? These four pairs will keep your digits warm and flexible no matter what.

BP1120FGG_Gloves_Flylow_bjk

1 / 4

Related Articles

Luci Explore
Lighting

The 4 Best Headlamps and Lanterns of 2020

Light the way with these trail-ready torches.

Backpacks
Backpacks

The 4 Best Packs of Winter 2020

Winter activities can take a lot of gear, from avalanche equipment to heavy sleeping bags. But that doesn't mean you have to weigh yourself down. These four bags keep it light while still leaving you enough room to carry your necessities.

SlingFin CrossBow
Essentials

The Best Winter Camping Gear for Sleeping in the Snow

Want to get outside this season? These 7 products can help you do it more comfortably and safely than ever before.

Eddie Bauer Alpine Sisus
Backpacks

The 5 Best Backpacks of Winter 2019-2020

Bring everything you need with these four perfect packs.

1
OSP

Best Gloves

Warm, tactical gloves perfect for when you need full-finger function are available for you!

Screen Shot 2020-04-10 at 1.47.03 PM
Kids' Gear

The Best Kids Hiking Gear of 2020

Get your family ready for the trail with this hand-me-down-worthy kit.

gear guide 2018 black diamond headlamp best headlamps
Lights

The Best Headlamps for Backpackers

Let these versatile lights illuminate your path.

mct-leki-2
Trekking Poles

The 4 Best Trekking Poles of 2020

Trekking poles take pressure off your knees, aid balance, and make it possible to pitch some ultralight tents. Try these four adjustable pairs—including two bargain picks—on for size.

1119FGG_Baselayers_Craft_bjk
Gear Reviews

The 8 Best Baselayers of 2019-2020

Get bundled up with these perfect next-to-skin layers.