The 5 Best Car Camping Tents of 2020

For trips that don’t take you far from the car, these tents will let you rest your head in spacious comfort and style.

Most Versatile: Klymit Cross Canyon 2

With its combination of breathability, ample storage options, and relatively light weight, the double-walled Cross Canyon is a great pick for car-camping duos who want to occasionally head into the backcountry. Buy Now / Read the Full Review

Best Gear Storage: Big Agnes Blacktail Hotel 3

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The double-walled, two-door Blacktail Hotel 3 now has a new, 28-square-foot front vestibule that makes it the choice for climbers, bikepackers, and basecampers who place a high value on storage space. “The massive vesti made us the envy of everyone in camp,” one tester said after she and a partner completed a 20-day river trip through the Grand Canyon. Buy Now / Read the Full Review

Most Durable: MSR Habitude 4

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This tent is designed to handle whatever you throw at it: rough campsites, bad weather, boisterous occupants, anything. Durability helps soften the sticker shock, and one tester says that the double-walled Habitude’s 68-denier polyester floor was unaffected by rocky ground in Arizona’s Coconino National Forest. Buy Now / Read the Full Review

Most Spacious: Eureka! Copper Canyon LX 4

In search of a true home away from home? You’re in luck: The Copper Canyon is one of the biggest, most cabin-like new tents on the market. With 64 square feet of floor space, palatial, 7-foot-high ceilings, and four zippered windows, it’s made for those who might prefer cots and air mattresses to sleeping pads. Buy Now / Read the Full Review

Best for Kids: Decathlon 2 Second Fresh & Black Three Person Tent

For increasingly independent young campers, the Fresh & Black is a smart option for your kids’ first tent thanks to its ease of setup. This shelter is unconventional: It comes in a flat, 3-foot-wide, disc-shape bag held in place by buckles. Buy Now / Read the Full Review