The 5 Best Car Camping Tents of 2020

For trips that don’t take you far from the car, these tents will let you rest your head in spacious comfort and style.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Most Versatile: Klymit Cross Canyon 2

BP0920Gear_RoundUp_Klymit_bjk

With its combination of breathability, ample storage options, and relatively light weight, the double-walled Cross Canyon is a great pick for car-camping duos who want to occasionally head into the backcountry. Buy Now / Read the Full Review

Best Gear Storage: Big Agnes Blacktail Hotel 3

BP0920Gear_RoundUp_BigAgnes_bjk

The double-walled, two-door Blacktail Hotel 3 now has a new, 28-square-foot front vestibule that makes it the choice for climbers, bikepackers, and basecampers who place a high value on storage space. “The massive vesti made us the envy of everyone in camp,” one tester said after she and a partner completed a 20-day river trip through the Grand Canyon. Buy Now / Read the Full Review 

Most Durable: MSR Habitude 4

BP0920Gear_RoundUp_MSR_bjk

This tent is designed to handle whatever you throw at it: rough campsites, bad weather, boisterous occupants, anything. Durability helps soften the sticker shock, and one tester says that the double-walled Habitude’s 68-denier polyester floor was unaffected by rocky ground in Arizona’s Coconino National Forest. Buy Now / Read the Full Review

Most Spacious: Eureka! Copper Canyon LX 4

BP0920Gear_RoundUp_Eureka_bjk

In search of a true home away from home? You’re in luck: The Copper Canyon is one of the biggest, most cabin-like new tents on the market. With 64 square feet of floor space, palatial, 7-foot-high ceilings, and four zippered windows, it’s made for those who might prefer cots and air mattresses to sleeping pads. Buy Now / Read the Full Review

Best for Kids: Decathlon 2 Second Fresh & Black Three Person Tent

BP0920Gear_RoundUp_Decathlon_bjk

For increasingly independent young campers, the Fresh & Black is a smart option for your kids’ first tent thanks to its ease of setup. This shelter is unconventional: It comes in a flat, 3-foot-wide, disc-shape bag held in place by buckles. Buy Now / Read the Full Review 

Related Articles

Gear Guide 2018 Sierra Designs tent
Tents

The 12 Best Tents of 2018

Big or small, your tent is your home in the backcountry. Get the perfect one with these picks from the experts at BACKPACKER.

BP-00409 OSP-001413 camping cot
OSP

The Best Camping Cots

Sleeping in a tent doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort. For car-camping trips, either solo or with your family, a cot can go a long way towards a good night’s rest.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER