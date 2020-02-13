The 5 Best Camp Booties for Winter Adventures

Keep your toes warm this winter with these ultra-insulated loungers.
Don’t get us wrong: We appreciate a good pair of boots. They’re great for ripping backcountry laps or snowshoeing to a yurt. But when the day’s adventures are over and it’s time to kick back, there’s nothing we want more to get out of them and into a cozy pair of booties.

By letting the blood rush back into your toes while you do chores around camp or the hut, and using generous insulation to keep your feet toasty while sitting by the fire or in your sleeping bag, booties help ensurethat your feet will be ready to slide back into your boots the next morning. But not all booties are made alike: After extensive testing, these are our favorites on the market.

During a two-night hut trip in Colorado’s Never Summer Mountains, our tester put these booties through the wringer. While stargazing in 14° F temperatures, his feet were almost too hot, thanks to a generous amount of 800-fill down. Buy&nbsp;Western Mountaineering Standard Down Booties Now / Read the Full Review

Best Overall: Western Mountaineering Standard Down

