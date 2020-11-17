The 27 Best Gifts for Backpackers of 2020

From a baselayer with a built-in mask to a titanium fire pit to cozy down pants, our writers pick their favorite backpacking gifts of the year.
Author:
Publish date:

Backpackers can be gearheads by nature, which makes buying presents for one a challenge even in a normal year. Fortunately, our gear experts are up to it: Below, you'll find 27 of our favorite presents for anyone who likes to hike or camp, ranging in price from $6 to $800. Pick your favorites early for a hassle-free, worry-free holiday.

Need more gift ideas? Check out our Editors' Choice Awards for our favorite apparel, equipment, and accessory picks of the winter.

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

This sleeping bag lends itself to a wide variety of conditions. And just like a monarch butterfly, this cocoon transforms, switching between a 17-degree to a 37-degree bag with two detachable, foldable wings. Bonus: You can also use the wings as a pillow. Buy the&nbsp;UST Monarch Sleeping Bag Now

UST Monarch Sleeping Bag—$270

This sleeping bag lends itself to a wide variety of conditions. And just like a monarch butterfly, this cocoon transforms, switching between a 17-degree to a 37-degree bag with two detachable, foldable wings. Bonus: You can also use the wings as a pillow. Buy the UST Monarch Sleeping Bag Now

1 / 28

More: Get gear reviews straight from readers like you with Gear 360.

Related Articles

ultralight-gift-laydown
Gear Reviews

The Best Gifts for Ultralighters of 2019

Help them go lighter and faster with these 15 trail-ready gifts.

Injinji Hiker Liner and Sock
Gear Reviews

The 10 Best Gifts for Beginner Backpackers

Help someone you love get started backpacking with these great gifts for newbies.

FlapJacked Soft Baked Cookie Bar
Essentials

The 9 Best Backpacking Foods for 2020

From breakfast time to snacktime, make sure you're full, fueled, and satisfied with our favorite hiking foods of the year.

brie
Skills

The Best Cheese for Backpackers

From Gouda to good old string cheese, we tested 20 types to find the trail-worthiest.

YETI - LoadOutGoBox
Gear Reviews

The 10 Best Car Camping Gifts of 2019

Settle in for a day or a week with this perfect basecamping gear.

Screen Shot 2020-11-05 at 2.14.49 PM
Hard Shell Jacket Reviews

The 4 Best Hardshell Jackets of 2021

Stay warm and dry with this season's most bombproof shells.

0420_Shells_REI_bjk
Jacket Reviews

The 9 Best Hiking Jackets of 2020

Rain, sleet, snow, wind: These are our favorite shells of the season for any weather.

dry pack
Backpacks

The 2019 BACKPACKER Mother's Day Gift Guide

Get mom a gift that helps her hit the trail.

Budget gear
Sleeping Bags

BACKPACKER Editor Dennis Lewon Picks His Favorite Budget Gear

Spend less, hike more with a system that prioritizes affordability and durability.