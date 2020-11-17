The 27 Best Gifts for Backpackers of 2020

From a baselayer with a built-in mask to a titanium fire pit to cozy down pants, our writers pick their favorite backpacking gifts of the year.

Backpackers can be gearheads by nature, which makes buying presents for one a challenge even in a normal year. Fortunately, our gear experts are up to it: Below, you'll find 27 of our favorite presents for anyone who likes to hike or camp, ranging in price from $6 to $800. Pick your favorites early for a hassle-free, worry-free holiday.

Need more gift ideas? Check out our Editors' Choice Awards for our favorite apparel, equipment, and accessory picks of the winter.

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website