The latest generation of satellite communicators is better than ever, ensuring that you can stay informed, connected, and safe wherever you go. Here are our favorites.

Do you need a satellite communicator to go hiking? Not usually. But when trouble strikes and you're out of cell service, one of these devices can mean the difference between a relatively quick rescue and a long, difficult wait.

The latest generation does more than just issue SOS's: From weather reports to text messages, they also help you get and stay out of trouble in the first place. After months of testing, these are our four favorites.