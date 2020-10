You're not the kind of hiker who goes into hibernation for the winter. That's because you know the season's secret: When the mercury starts falling, trails empty out, and the world gets covered with the kind of sound-absorbing hush that only a blanket of fresh snow can provide. Make sure you have room for everything you need this winter without weighing yourself down by grabbing one of these four perfect packs.

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.