The 3 Best Softshell Jackets of 2021

Find the sweet spot between weather protection and comfort with these flexible shells.
Author:
Publish date:

If you're moving, you're sweating. And if your layers don't breathe, that sweat has nowhere to go. Whether you're hiking, climbing, or skinning up a peak in the backcountry, a comfortable, versatile softshell should be part of everyone's kit, and strides in materials and construction mean that the compromises of swapping out your hardshell are minimal. Grab one of these three jackets and get moving.

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

Jacket

Most Protective: Black Diamond Dawn Patrol Hybrid Shell

When you want enough protection to shield you from the dreaded wintry mix, but don’t want to sacrifice breathability, go for a hybrid shell. This one strategically employs proprietary, three-layer waterproof/windproof material on the chest, shoulders, and hood. Buy the Black Diamond Dawn Patrol Hybrid Shell Now / Read the Full Review

1 / 3

Related Articles

best softshell jackets
Soft Shells Reviews

The Best Softshell Jackets for Backpackers

With a perfect mix of breathability and protection, these shells are reliable trail buddies.

Screen Shot 2020-11-05 at 2.14.49 PM
Hard Shell Jacket Reviews

The 4 Best Hardshell Jackets of 2021

Stay warm and dry with this season's most bombproof shells.

ortovox-wide
Jacket Reviews

The 5 Best Windshells for Hikers

These featherweight windshells ensure that the weather doesn’t blow your plans away.

0420_Shells_REI_bjk
Jacket Reviews

The 9 Best Hiking Jackets of 2020

Rain, sleet, snow, wind: These are our favorite shells of the season for any weather.

119FGG_Shells_MntEquip_bjk
Jacket Reviews

The 11 Best Hiking Jackets of Winter 2019

Wind, rain, snow: No matter the weather, these jackets are ready to help you get outside and hit the trail.

1119FGG_Baselayers_Craft_bjk
Gear Reviews

The 8 Best Baselayers of 2019-2020

Get bundled up with these perfect next-to-skin layers.

bp_gg_2018_jacket_blackyak
Gear Reviews

The 11 Best Insulated Jackets of Winter 2018-2019

Keep warm and cozy with an insulated layer.

the north face venture best backpacking rain jackets
Rain Gear Reviews

The Best Rain Jackets for Backpackers

Prices may vary in these five rain jackets, but all of them are guaranteed to keep you dry depending on the conditions.

Mountain Hardwear Thundershadow Shell
Apparel

The 13 Best Shells of 2017

Hardshell, softshell and everything in between: These jackets will protect you from any kind of weather.