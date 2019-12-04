The 10 Best Gifts for Adventurers of 2019

Your loved ones have big plans for 2020, whether its traveling abroad, exploring their home states, or hitting the trail for a long, long hike. Support them with these 10 perfect pieces of gear, which are designed to make adventures better, easier, and more fun.
Uncharted Supply Co Rapid Raft — $399 (on sale for $240)
At roughly the size of a large water bottle, this pack raft actually fits under a tree. This durable nylon boat weighs only 3 pounds and inflates/deflates in less than 60 seconds, yet still holds a load up to 400 pounds, so you and your gear can explore the most remote rivers. Buy Uncharted Supply Co Rapid Raft Now