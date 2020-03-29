Tents, Apparel, Coolers, and More Are All On Sale For a Steep Discount Right Now

Thanks to a confluence of online sales, now is a great opportunity to update your gear.
Maybe you've been searching through your gear closet and realized that your kit needs an upgrade, or maybe you're busy planning out a big trip for later this year. Whatever your motivation, if you're looking to invest in a big-ticket item, now's a convenient time. Backcountry is offering 20% off or more right now on a host of major brands—including some, like YETI that rarely go on sale—as part of its Work From Home Sale. Here are four promising picks to get you started.

At BACKPACKER, we take our responsibility to provide readers with fair and accurate gear advice seriously. When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

It's hard to find an all-weather down jacket much lighter than this featherweight number, which matches 800-fill water-resistant down with a lightweight ripstop face fabric for a pack-and-go piece that weight just under 10 ounces for the men's model. Buy Mountain Hardwear Men's Phantom Down Hoody Now for $138 (61% off) / Buy Mountain Hardwear Women's Phantom Down Hooded Jacket Now for $260 (26% off)

