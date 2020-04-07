Stowaway Gourmet Turkish Delight

Yogurt in the backcountry used to be a heavy luxury. But Stowaway Gourmet’s lightweight, freeze-dried offering not only delivers on taste and texture, it also provides a protein bomb to jumpstart your day. Once rehydrated, the yogurt is thick and creamy. “I spent the first several months of my Pacific Crest Trail thru-hike eating chia and oatmeal in the morning, so realizing I could pack gobs of protein into something this delicious was a game-changer,” our tester says.

Ingredients The dried yogurt packet takes ½ cup of cold water and 10 minutes to reconstitute. After blending it with dates for sweetness and pumpkin seeds and roasted pecans for crunch, the two-serving meal provides 18 grams of fat, 24 grams of protein, and 540 calories.

$14; 4.4 oz.; 2 servings per pack