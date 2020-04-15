SOG PowerPint

Our take Ounce for ounce, the PowerPint is one of the most useful tools we’ve tested. It stuffs 18 functions into a package that weighs less than a magazine, and pairs them with smart design: locking mechanisms for each individual tool and access to the file, can opener, screwdrivers, saw, and blades without opening the pliers. Testers also praised the PowerPint’s strength. “I put a lot of pressure on the pliers while I was repairing a stove, but they held up,” one reports.

Trail cred “This tool has the smoothest action I’ve ever seen,” one tester says. “While fashioning a hasty fishhook out of barbed wire, I was able to open, operate, and close the pliers with just one hand, while I held the rod with the other.”

$50; 4.2 oz.