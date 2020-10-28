Smartwool PhD Pro Ski Race - Backpacker

Smartwool PhD Pro Ski Race

Best sock for big days
SmartWool
PhD Pro Ski Race
Buy Now $31.00

Specs

Weight 3 oz

 

For missions that packed in lots of vert through changing conditions, the PhD Pro Ski Race was the first sock we pulled out of the drawer this winter. Elastic (3 percent total) along the arch and extra-long cuffs locked everything in place during one tester’s 8-mile skimo race in the Washington Cascades, preventing hot spots. Smartwool also reduced the sock’s bulk by increasing the amount of mesh at the top of the foot, resulting in a thin sock that won’t give you volume problems inside your ski boots. Merino wool (56 percent) captures body heat and wicks sweat, and a 41 percent nylon content ensured this sock was tough enough to make it through a season of dawn patrols. $31; 2.4 oz.; m’s M-XL, w’s S-L

Related Products

bpk_gg_spring19_ess_smartwool
Essentials

Smartwool PhD Endurance Pro Print

socks
Essentials

Editors' Choice Snow 2017: Smartwool PhD Outdoor Mountaineer

_bp1116play_accessories_smwlsocks_750x400
Essentials

SmartWool PhD Outdoor Mountaineer

sock
Essentials

SmartWool PhD Outdoor Medium Crew

BP1120FGG_Socks_RockayRazer_bjk (1)
Essentials

Rockay Razer

BP1120FGG_Socks_FarmtoFeet_bjk
Essentials

Farm to Feet White Mountain Lounger

BP1120FGG_Socks_DarnTough_bjk
Essentials

Darn Tough Edge With Cushion

hike m 520 high x2 gris vio gris violet femme 2018 - 002 --- Expires on 03-10-2021.psd_bjk
Essentials

Decathlon Forclaz MH520 High Sock