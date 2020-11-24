Smartwool Merino Sport Fleece Colorblock Tight

Our take High output, low temps: That’s the sweet spot for these toasty, stretchy, and sweat-zapping tights. They kept us warm into the teens on trail runs in Colorado’s Elk Mountains and breathed well as the temps rose (though they’re too warm for active use above about 30°F). Two pockets (back and thigh on the men’s, one on each thigh for the women’s) provided quick access to a smartphone and credit cards or keys when we wore the tights alone, and the material also slid smoothly under shell pants in more frigid weather.

The details The fabric construction places merino wool against the skin for coziness; a polyester-elastane outer draws moisture out for quick evaporation. Even when we did overwhelm the wicking on a sunny trail run at 35°F, they dried within 15 minutes. The waist rests high enough to stay put under a hipbelt and protect our backs from snow and breezes. Ding: pricey.

$110 men’s, $120 women’s; 8.2 oz.; m’s S-XXL, w’s XS-XL