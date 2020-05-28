Six Moon Designs Swift X

The Swift X proves that ultralight hiking doesn’t have to be ascetic: One Colorado tester reported a luxurious carry after hauling 30 pounds on a Zirkel Circle overnight. Its load-lifters and an EVA shoulder harness keep weight close to the padded backpanel, which provides superb breathability. A plastic stay transfers weight to a wide, padded hipbelt. The hipbelt pouches—roomiest in the test—can each hold a smartphone and a couple energy bars, and cinchable pockets on the vest-style harness keep small items handy, which let us spend more time clocking miles and less fishing for sundries. The pack shaves ounces by using LiteSkin (a waterproof, ripstop nylon-polyester laminate) and small buckles. Note: The blue colorway, which we did not test, is made from a different material. Max load: 35 lbs. $270; 2 lbs. 4 oz. (M); unisex S-L hipbelts, S and L shoulder yokes; 36 liters