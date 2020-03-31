Sierra Designs Shadow Mountain Pad

If you mostly camp in fair, warm weather, why pay for a mat with insulation you’ll never need? This rectangular pad (there is no mummy or semi-rectangular version) rolls down to the size of burrito and its 3 inches of thickness make it easy to fine-tune the firmness to precisely your liking. The quilt-like baffle design earned mixed reviews from our testers: The pad is easy to inflate (it took our tester about 10 full breaths), but it doesn’t lie flat and is noticeably crinkly if you move around a lot. Its R-value is 1.3, which one warm-sleeping tester said was good down to 40°F.

$80; 14.5 oz.; 72 x 20 x 3 inches; one size