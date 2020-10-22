Sierra Designs Borrego Hybrid Jacket

Our take Winter temperatures in western New York are unpredictable, but our tester came to trust in one constant: this jacket. On trail runs and cross-country ski tours, she stayed comfortable in the Borrego, no matter if it was 15°F or 50°F. Credit the 60 grams of synthetic PrimaLoft Silver Eco in the torso, combined with sides and sleeves devoid of insulation; the Borrego breathes well enough that she hardly ever felt like taking it off as the weather warmed into shoulder season. “The only time I was cold wearing this was running along the shores of Lake Ontario in 30°F temps and 15-mph winds, but other than that, having max airflow was always welcome,” our tester says. Her only major complaint: After a couple months of (admittedly hard) missions three to five times per week, it picked up a funk—moreso than the other jackets in the test—that wouldn’t completely wash out with tech detergent.

The details A 20-denier ripstop polyester treated with PFC-free DWR over the insulation on the chest keeps snow and light rain at bay, while a four-way-stretch nylon/spandex blend on the hood, sleeves, sides, and shoulders grants some flexibility. The Borrego has two zippered hand pockets (one of which the jacket packs into, slightly larger than a softball), as well as two interior drop pockets.

$175; 11 oz. (m’s L); m’s S-XXL, w’s XS-XL