Sherpa Adventure Gear Kalpana Hike Tight

We love good trail tights, but not all leggings hold up in the backcountry. The Kalpana bucks that trend with a 76 percent nylon fabric that can take a beating: It stood up to off-trail exploration through grabby brush and sliding down rocks in Bears Ears without snagging, and even after dozens of washes, these tights have yet to lose their shape. Almost as important as durability are functional pockets, and the Kalpana delivers on that end, too. Two zippered thigh pockets are each roomy enough for a smartphone, and the four way stretch fabric never restricted our movement. “While exploring Arch Canyon in Utah, my group decided to trail blaze up some loose, steep rocks. The tights made me feel as agile as Simone Biles, allowing me to high-step to stable footholds,” one tester says. $79; 12 oz. (w’s M); w’s XS-XXL