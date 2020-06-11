10 Pieces of Self-Care Gear For Post-Quarantine Camping

Treat yourself to a sweeter night’s sleep with the Aeros Down Pillow. This baby combines the supportiveness of an inflatable head rest with the against-the-cheek softness of down. “I’ve slept on a stuff sack full of dirty clothes my whole life, but this was enough to convert me,” says one tester who recently experienced her first good night’s sleep camping—despite the rocky ground under her tent near Moab, Utah. Plus, the Aeros packs down to about the size of a tangerine and weighs just 2.5 ounces, which means you can carry it on backpacking trips where space is at a premium. $60-$85; Buy Now