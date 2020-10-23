Seirus HW Gore-Tex Infinium Trace Glove

Think of this windproof, water-resistant number as a supercharged softshell liner for days when you want weather protection but not the warmth or coverage of an insulated glove. Built with Gore-Tex Infinium fabric, which deflects slushy snow or spring rain while still breathing better than full waterproofing, the Trace excelled on early season hiking, trail-running, and fat-biking missions around Colorado’s Roosevelt National Forest and Rocky Mountain National Park. (If you’re handling snow for long periods of time, you’ll want something with better moisture protection.) Rather than traditional lofting insulation, the gloves have a metallic print on the inside that boosts warmth enough to take the Trace on aerobic adventures down into the mid-20s, while a tacky silicone pattern on the palm adds grip. Bonus: touchscreen compatible.

$55; 3.2 oz.; m’s S-XL, w’s S-L