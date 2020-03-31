Sea to Summit Ultralight Insulated Women’s Mat

Our Take Women’s sleeping bags address campers’ needs and preferences by using different silhouettes and details like overstuffed footboxes. But when it comes to the other half of the sleep system, most pads follow a standard unisex shape. This one is a rare exception—the regular mat fits sleepers up to 5’6” and has an extra 1.5 inches of width in the hips, which matches the shape of most women-specific bags. It’s also warm, boasting a 3.5 R-value, which is good for a full three seasons and more insulating than most unisex three-season mats. A continuous sheet of lightweight synthetic fill laminated to a reflective fabric bounces heat back at the sleeper. “White Sands National Park in New Mexico had lows in the 20s when we went. I only brought my regular 30°F bag and expected to freeze, but I didn’t, which I 100 percent attribute to this pad,” our tester says. It still compresses down just a little taller than a one-liter water bottle.

The details The 174 egg carton-like air cells support side sleepers better than traditional horizontal- or vertical-baffle pads because each cell supports weight individually; we never felt our hips digging into the roots or rocks below us. Bonus: The stuffsack doubles as an inflation bag.

$140; 15.8 oz.; 66 x 21.5 x 2 inches; regular and large