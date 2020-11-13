Scott Patrol E1 30 Backpack

We’ve been loving Alpride’s E1 system for a few years now, and it’s never been inside a more dialed pack than the Patrol. The system’s major benefits are all here: Its airbag deploys via a fan powered by a battery-driven supercapacitor, which you can charge with a micro-USB in 20 minutes or with two AA batteries in 40 minutes. This allows for multiple inflations in the field, as well as no-hassle air travel. (Systems that use gas canisters require you to fill them at your destination.) But while other packs using the E1 have suffered from wonky storage configurations and other idiosyncrasies, the Patrol nails the details while remaining light and $100 less than the nearest competitor. Two ice axe holders, a slim profile, and both ski- and snowboard carry make this pack shine in technical terrain, while a minimalist, pocket-free hipbelt offers sufficient support for loads up to 18 pounds. Small ding: Integrating the avalanche tool sleeves into the main compartment rather than a separate external pocket shaves bulk, but makes it a bit harder to fit everything in and zip up. $1,100; 5 lbs. 14 oz.; 30 liters