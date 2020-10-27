SCARPA Manta Tech GTX

Our take On snowy objectives in the Rockies and summer glacier ascents in the Cascades, the Manta Tech kept us feeling secure and confident due to a build that expertly balances support with flexibility. During a lap on Colorado’s Skyscraper Glacier, it was stiff enough to frontpoint up steep, firm snow thanks to a fiberglass- and polymer-stiffened insole board. However, a plush tongue offered just enough flex to not bite into our ankles, and we avoided the dreaded “boot-bang” of mountain-ready footwear on the 4-mile approach. The Manta Tech’s toe box also finds a sweet spot between wiggle room and precision for technical moves and careful steps. This boot is compatible with semi-auto crampons.

The details A Gore-Tex Insulated Comfort lining (200 grams of synthetic insulation paired with a waterproof/breathable membrane) provides warmth down to the high teens, and a suede upper and 360-degree PU/rubber rand ward off damage from rocks and ice.

$349; 3 lbs. 13 oz.; m’s 6.5-15, w’s 5-10