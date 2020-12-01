SCARPA F1 LT

Lightest ski boot
Scarpa
F1 LT
Buy Now $799.00

Specs

Weight 4 lbs, 4 oz

 

This boot laughs in the face of compromise. The F1 LT is light enough for high-mileage tours yet stable enough to rip turns on the descent, which made it the perfect boot for a 12-mile, 4,000-foot-vert day to ski a line on the north face of Colorado’s 13,294-foot James Peak. A BOA closure and two cuff straps—one thick, one thin—lock everything in place, while the carbon-reinforced Grilamid shell keeps weight down without losing stiffness and responsiveness. (Cuff articulation is a respectable 72 degrees.) “It made for smooth striding on the way up, and the huge lever mechanism at the back made it easy to go from ski to tour mode,” one tester says. “And on the way down, the F1 LT drove my skis through firm, windblown snow and felt just as burly as my usual three-buckle boot.” $799; 4 lbs. 4 oz. (27); 24-31

Related Products

bp1116gear_skiboots_scarpa_750x400
Essentials

Scarpa F1

1119FGG_SkiBoots_Scarpa_bjk
Footwear

SCARPA Maestrale XT

BP1120FGG_Skis_Atomic_bjk
Essentials

Atomic Hawx Prime XTD 115W

bpk_gg_2018_skiboot_scarpa
Essentials

Scarpa F1

Editors Choice Snow 2014 Scarpa F1 Evo
Essentials

Editors' Choice Snow 2014: SCARPA F1 Evo Alpine Touring Boot

BP1120FGG_Skis_Dynafit_bjk
Essentials

Dynafit Blacklight 88

Scarpa Maestrale
Essentials

Editors' Choice Snow 2017: SCARPA Maestrale/Gea Series

BP1120FGG_Skis_Voelkl_bjk
Essentials

Völkl Rise Beyond 98