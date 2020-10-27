Our take Winter adventuring isn’t all about slogging through the snow. Thanks to a do-it-all midcut height, ample flex, and moderate insulation, the MTN Trainer 2 carried one Jackson, Wyoming tester from steep, snowy hikes in the Tetons to fat bike rides around the valley to leisurely walks in the woods. This boot is trim and light, and never felt clunky even on more casual walks. But when the mercury dropped, our tester stayed warm down to 10°F on a hike along Cache Creek thanks to the Gore-Tex Performance Comfort waterproof insulation, which also kept slush out on springtime jaunts.

The details A wool heel collar which extends from the top of the ankle cuff to the Achilles adds flex and a touch of warmth. The MTN Trainer 2’s Vibram Arctic Grip outsole with medium-size, mostly triangular lugs handled itself without accessory traction on all but steep or icy snow. This boot fits lower-volume feet best.

$279; 2 lbs. 12 oz.; m’s 7-13, w’s 6-11