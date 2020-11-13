Rocky Talkie

Durable radio
Rocky Talkie
Radio
Buy Now $90.00

Specs

Weight 8 oz

 

Communication is key in the backcountry, and the ability to talk to your partners, coordinate rescues, and avoid getting lost is essential to safety. But most consumer radios lack durability, and outdoor-specific models can get pricey. That’s why we like the Rocky Talkie, a simple-to-operate, bombproof, and affordable alternative. It’s the size of a bar of soap, and the glove-friendly talk button makes it easy to know when you’re transmitting. A shatterproof screen can take a beating, and the standby mode helps boost the battery life past 72 hours of use on a single charge. An upgraded design on this version sheds snow and keeps it from blocking the microphone. The Rocky Talkie also comes with a carabiner to keep it close, while a coiled leash prevents you from dropping it off a cliff. $90; 8 oz. (with carabiner and leash)

Related Products

BP1120FGG_SnowSafety_ARVA_bjk
Essentials

Arva EVO 5

BP1120FGG_SnowSafety_Mammut_bjk
Essentials

Mammut Carbon Probe 280 Speed Lock

BP1120FGG_SnowSafety_Scott_bjk
Essentials

Scott Patrol E1 30 Backpack

Deeluxe XVe
Essentials

Splitboard boot review: Deeluxe XVe

Sierra Designs Tuolumne Insulated Jacket
Apparel

Sierra Designs Tuolumne

Signal Split Splitboard
Essentials

Signal Split

TOPS MSK 2.5 Rockies Edition Knife
Essentials

TOPS MSK 2.5 Rockies Edition

Never Summer Swift Split Splitboard
Essentials

Never Summer Swift Split