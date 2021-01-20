Readers Review: Camp Rocking Chairs

Gear 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. We may earn a commission on purchases made through our site.

GCI Outdoor MaxRelax Pod Rocker

"I love this chair! It is a bit hefty but fine for car camping. I really like the material (it reminds me of a sleeping bag) and the width of the seat and back. I found it very comfortable for relaxing at a campsite, on a deck, or around the campfire." —Debbie Turner Buy Now / Read the Full Review from Gear 360

GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker

"The chair seems really durable and pretty comfortable when I sat down in it. It’s also super-easy to unfold and fold up, easy to carry around once folded, and the rocker is unique from what I’ve seen. However, I’m 5’10” and felt the chair sat just a little bit too low."—Bill Delvaux Buy Now / Read the Full Review from Gear 360

GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker

"The chair is supercomfortable and so nice to have out in the woods. I'm someone who always like to be moving, so even sitting next to the fire and being able to rock is awesome. It was also easy to set up and tear down. However, it was a bit cumbersome to pack and move around in the car."—Amanda Cooper Buy Now / Read the Full Review by Gear 360