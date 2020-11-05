Rab Khroma Kinetic

Our take We’ve been big fans of Rab’s Proflex fabric since its debut in 2017, and the lovefest continues with this toughened-up version for winter. The Khroma Kinetic has a woven, 20-denier nylon/spandex face (more durable than the original knit material) with a flexy PU membrane and soft polyester backer. The result: a stretchy, breathable shell that makes reaching, fiddling with our boots, and transitions that much easier while feeling ultracomfortable to wear. It also has the extra heft to handle bashing through branches and bushwhacking.

The details The Khroma Kinetic has a helmet-compatible hood with a stiff brim that adjusts without obstructing vision. “In a heavy rainstorm, I was able to keep my face dry and still see tree branches whipping at me,” said a tester after a storm in Japan’s Takatoriyama Recreation Forest. The shell’s “front-to-back” ventilation system drew mixed reviews, though: Unzipping the mesh-lined chest pockets and tricep vents cooled us in 40°F weather, but you risk losing your phone or snacks in the unsecured pockets.

$350; 1 lb. 2 oz.; m’s S-XXL, w’s XS-XL