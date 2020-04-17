prana Ground Speed Short

Our favorite summer hikes often involve sweltering temps and swimming holes, and we want one pair of shorts that lets us walk directly from one to the other. The Ground Speed has that move covered: Its lightweight, recycled polyester poplin fabric has crosswise “ribs” that increase stretch and breathability, and also improve dry time (which we found to be about 30 minutes in 80°F temps; the fabric has DWR). The material also has a high strength-to-weight ratio, and after a season of testing with one Grand Canyon ranger, the shorts don’t show any signs of wear. Caveat: The Ground Speed has a zippered rear pocket, but no hand pockets. $69; 6.2 oz.; m’s XS-XXL