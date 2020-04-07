Patagonia Provisions Savory Seeds

We thought we’d seen just about every kind of seed on the trail until we tried this mélange. It combines lentils, buckwheat, and hemp seeds in packs of three flavors—barbecue, curry, and chipotle lime. “My only food left before I resupplied was one pack of these seeds, couscous, and tuna. I combined them and deemed it one of my more delicious creations during a thru-hike of the Continental Divide Trail,” our tester says.

The details The seeds yield 2 grams of fiber per serving (about average), and each packet provides 130 calories, 6 grams of fat, and 6 grams of protein. Per gram, this is one of the most nutritious trail snacks you can eat.

$24 (per 12-pack); 1 oz. per pack; 1 serving per pack