Patagonia Black Hole Gear Tote

No matter what kind of adventure you bring your kids on, half the battle is getting out of the house with all your stuff. So wherever we went last summer—whether it was the backcountry, the beach, a cross-country road trip, or a day at the park—we piled everything into this durable, 61-liter tote to get all of our gear there. Thanks to the Black Hole’s substantial 900-denier recycled polyester material coated with a TPU laminate, it showed no abrasions or tears after our six-year-old tester dragged it through the brush and over rocks to a campsite in the Alpine Campground at Mt. Hood. The bag can swallow a weekend’s-worth of gear, but crushes down to the size of a textbook, making it a breeze to stow when not in use. “On a nine-day dispersed camping road trip we used this bag to store our food and kitchen set-up, collect firewood, and even filled it with water to use as a washing sink,” one parent says. “Its simplicity, versatility, and durability were crucial to keeping our stuff organized.” $99; 1 lb. 12 oz.