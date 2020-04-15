Outdoor Element Firebiner

Our take Backpackers like carabiners. Backpackers love carabiners that make fire. The stainless-steel Firebiner will bring out your inner caveman: It has a built-in spark wheel with a 2,000-strike capability. It also has a flathead screwdriver and bottle opener, plus a safety blade in a notch that cuts through cord and fishing line. The biner isn’t rated for climbing, but can easily support a full multiday pack.

Trail cred “The Firebiner is basically foolproof, and it always throws a spark with the first spin,” one tester says. “It’s easier than most dedicated firestarters I’ve used.”

$15; 1 oz.