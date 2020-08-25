Osprey Hikelite 26
Reliable rucksack
The ideal dayhiking pack is small but durable, organized but simple, and comfortable but able to carry moderate weight. The Hikelite nails that trifecta, and has emerged from a year of near-constant use in fine condition thanks to a 100-denier nylon packbag and 500-denier nylon bottom. Storage options include a hydration sleeve, side mesh pockets for a water bottle and doggie bags, a front stuff compartment for quickly stashing a windbreaker, and a 2-liter front pocket to hold sunglasses, a GPS, and snacks. A mesh trampoline backpanel kept our backs from overheating even in 90°F temps, and we didn’t feel too much pack sway while carrying up to 30 pounds.$100; 1 lb. 9 oz.; 26 liters; unisex one size