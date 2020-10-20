Ortovox Haute Route 40 / Haute Route 38 S

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

Our take With an easy-access avalanche tool pocket, three internal pockets, and three zippered external pockets, the redesigned Haute Route 40 (the 38 S is the women’s model) is a compulsive organizer’s dream. “This pack has compartments for everything, including maps, goggles, avy gear, and radios,” one tester says. “The goggle pocket kept mine scratch-free and was easy to open in 60-mph winds during a tour in Yellowstone National Park.” The Haute Route allows both diagonal and A-frame ski carry, and has both a helmet-carry net and rope straps.

The details A backpanel zipper and a yawning top zip offer quick access to the main sack. The spring-steel frame kept our tester’s 20-pound load comfortably on her hips during an ascent of 10,969-foot Electric Peak in Yellowstone.

$190; 3 lbs. 12 oz. (m’s); one size each, m’s and w’s