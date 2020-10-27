Oboz Sawtooth II 8” Insulated B-DRY

Our take Boots insulated enough for the coldest winter days usually feel like moon shoes—good for warmth, bad for precision. The Sawtooth II is a standout exception: Its stellar warmth-to-bulk ratio comes courtesy of a lean layer of 200-gram 3M Thinsulate insulation, which hoards heat without adding too much volume. When temps dropped to 0°F on Colorado’s Sugarloaf Mountain, this boot kept our toes warm with only midweight socks, and we practically danced our way up the scrambly rocks on the trail.

The details Oboz’s proprietary B-DRY waterproof/breathable membrane held up to slushy spring days, and the EVA midsole and nylon shank over the boot’s arch are stiff enough for steep snow hikes that don’t require crampons. And after a season of use, including a handful of rocky hikes, the thin-but-tough split-suede upper and durable sole have shown almost no abrasion. Bummer: men’s sizing only.

$165; 2 lbs. 8 oz.; m’s 8-14