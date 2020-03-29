Oboz Arete Mid Waterproof

Our take Feet, meet tank. For hikers heading into areas with notoriously rocky trails, the Arete Mid is our choice for keeping your toes from harm. A dense forefoot EVA plate prevents bruising, and a welded TPU toecap guarantees stone-kicking security. Plus, the upper has TPU overlays that shield your feet from knocks and prevent any abrasion—making the Arete Mid perfect for folks who like to take big trips off the beaten path. “On a three-day, 30-mile trip through the Ansel Adams Wilderness my feet never hurt in any way, and I was able to enjoy some of the most beautiful scenery in the country,” said one tester after tackling miles of sharp Sierra granite.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The details The Arete’s forefoot rock plate, combined with chassis integrated into the midsole, distributes weight and mitigates over-flexion. The midsole is also stiff, which makes the boot ultra-supportive for loads up to 40 pounds. A jacquard upper and the proprietary membrane are breathable up to about 60°F, laudable for a boot this bulletproof.

$160; 1 lb. 11 oz. (w’s 7); m’s 8-14, w’s 6-11