Deal of the Week: Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite

“This Therm-a-Rest pad has the lowest weight for the insulation (R-value is 3.2) and cushion (2.5 inches) that I’ve found. It packs down to the size of a 1-liter bottle. Odds are good it will pop during a thru-hike, but field repairs are easy,” says one tester. Need we say more? Okay. We awarded the original NeoAir an Editors’ Choice Award in 2009—and updated our award for this version. Therm-a-Rest has continued to improve the line of comfy sleeping pads. This version weighs six ounces less than the original and an internal reflective barrier returns 25 percent more body heat than it originally did. Currently 32% off its list prices at Moosejaw. The regular size (12 oz.; 72” x 20” x 2.5”), which starts at $169, is now just $109.99. Other sizes are also 32% off.