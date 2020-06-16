NEMO Tempo 35°F

The Tempo’s warmth, durability, and packability make it an easy pick for budget-friendly backcountry adventures in mild climates. Its quick-drying and highly compressible polyester fill—the most packable in the test—kept one tester warm in South Carolina’s Hunting Island State Park when temps dipped to freezing. She credits her comfort to the figure-eight shape and roomy, 64-inch circumferences at the knees and shoulders. “I was able to twist around until I found just the right sleeping position,” she says. Thoughtful details, like the pillow pocket (stuff clothes into its integrated hood sleeve), no-snag zipper, and the external draft collar that you can tuck in around your chin and neck complete this cozy cocoon. The Tempo also has a DWR finish and ripstop nylon shell. It packs down to about the size of a gallon of milk, making it easy to transport wherever you want to go. $130; 2 lbs. 14 oz. (m’s regular); 35°F; men’s and women’s, regular and long