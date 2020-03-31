NEMO Flyer Sleeping Pad

Take all the advantages of a self-inflating pad—more back support from an increased amount of foam, better insulation, and easier setup—stuff them into a pad that packs down a little larger than a loaf of bread, and you have the Flyer. Designers used a new technology to 3D sculpt the interior foam and reduce its bulk, resulting in packable comfort. “We couldn’t find a spot at Upper Saranac Lake in the Adirondacks that wasn’t riddled with roots, so I threw this down and called it a night,” one tester says. “I barely noticed the terrain while I slept.”

$119; 1 lb. 7 oz.; 72 x 20 x 2 inches; regular, regular wide, and long wide