NEMO Aurora 2

Our take For backpackers who would rather tax their backs than their wallets, the double-wall Aurora is a can’t-miss choice. Its above-average, 32-square-foot floor feels palatial, and vertical walls expand the roominess: “I’m 5’8” and my partner is 6’ and we holed up inside with all of our gear, but I never felt a single kick,” said one tester after a miserable 48-hour storm in Colorado’s Ice Lake Basin. Bonus: The Aurora’s price also includes a footprint (7.8 ounces) for pitches on rough terrain.

The details Two doors and two vestibules (9 square feet each) are above-average in size, and can hold a pack and boots. Caveat: This kind of space and affordability means it isn’t very light.

$250; 4 lbs. 9 oz. (without footprint); 2P