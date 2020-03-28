MSR Front Range 4 Person Ultralight Tarp Shelter

Our take At less than half a pound per head for four people, this floorless tarp (an insert is sold separately) offers a lot of space for not a lot of weight. The Front Range is lighter—and larger—than most pyramidal shelters on the market, making it a good bet for groups of up to four people yet a viable option for a duo that wants to spread out. (The floor area measures a massive 81 square feet.) A to-the-ground fly means it offers laudable weather protection, as three Colorado testers learned during a gusty rainstorm near Cameron Pass. As with all pyramid tents, the Front Range’s central pole is always in the way, even if you’re sleeping solo.

The details Thanks to the Front Range’s 64-inch peak height, tenants can easily suit up before heading out on the trail, but the sloped walls caused issues for our taller testers. Two trekking poles connected with the included ski straps pitch the 20-denier ripstop nylon tarp within minutes (optional fixed pole with sleeve sold separately; $40, 10 oz.). Snag the Front Range Mesh Insert ($250; 1 lb. 15 oz.) if you hate sleeping with creepy crawlies, but note: It effectively reduces capacity to a 2P.

$280; 1 lb. 10 oz.; 4P