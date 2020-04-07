MSR Ceramic 2-Pot Set

Nonstick cookware is great—until you scratch it with a metal spork. This update to MSR’s nonstick, two-pot set—it includes nesting 1.5 and 2.5-liter pots—now has a ceramic coating that better withstands the abuse that comes with camp cooking. The most notable improvement? It stands up to metal without scratching. We tossed pasta with a metal spork with no cracking or chipping, then made perfect over-easy eggs at basecamp in Colorado’s Tenmile Range. “Even after one month of near-daily use, the nonstick is good as new,” notes our tester. “Cleaning requires only a quick wipe, since nothing—and I mean nothing—sticks to it.” The only downside: Nonstick this good and this light isn’t cheap.

$80; 15.1 oz.