Mountainsmith Andesite

The Andesite is the most affordable carbon pole in the test, and it handled more than 1,500 miles of the Continental Divide Trail as sturdily as poles twice the price. Our thru-hiking tester reports that the single twist lock never loosened, and the low swing weight—this carbon pole is also the lightest in the test—kept her arms from tiring during 25-mile days in the mountains. “Even when I put tons of pressure on it during the seven-day Wind River High Route the Andesite never faltered,” she reports. Downside: At 32 inches collapsed, the Andesite can be tough to store out of the way. $100; 11.2 oz. per pair; 43-55 inches