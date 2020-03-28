When a tent is an all-around solid performer and has eco cred to match, it’s a keeper. The Mineral King impressed us with its oversize doors (great for entries and exits when filled to capacity), all-mesh walls and rollback fly for stargazing, and balance between weight and price. It stands out in two areas that aren’t immediately noticeable: Mountain Hardwear recently ditched toxic fire-retardant compounds commonly used in tents, and the Mineral King’s 68-denier polyester fly and floor are some of the toughest in the test. (After all, the greenest thing you can do is not buy a new tent for a while.) “We set it up atop sandstone and pointy shrubs outside Moab, Utah and nothing poked through, even with our toddler sprinting in and out of the tent,” one tester says. The average-size, 42.5-square-foot floor easily fit three testers, who found the 90-inch length to be luxurious. Interior moisture was minimal on cold nights.

$300; 6 lbs. 4 oz.; 3P