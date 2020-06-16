Mountain Hardwear Bozeman 15°F

At just over $100 for a true three-season bag, the Bozeman is a steal. But the price doesn’t mean it skimps on performance. “I want my sarcophagus to be the exact size and shape of this bag,” one imaginative tester says. “I could spend eternity with that kind of comfort.” Designers made it wide around the ribcage but narrower through the lower half, so you can shift a bit while still preserving warmth. “I thought the extra room might leave space for cold air, but it was perfect during an 18°F night in Colorado’s Flat Top Wilderness,” our tester reports. The bag’s synthetic fill is designed to mimic the structure of down, and offset quilting means there aren’t any seams for chills to penetrate. The Bozeman squeezes down to a bit bigger than a 12-pack, but at more than four pounds you won’t want to carry it far. Bonus: The micro-fleece-lined stuff sack doubles as a soft-on-skin pillow. $110; 4 lbs. 8 oz. (regular); 15°F; regular and long