Mountain Equipment Impellor Shakedry

Our take We’ve been big fans of Gore-Tex Shakedry since its debut in 2016. The two-layer fabric places the membrane on the exterior, resulting in excellent breathability (one less layer of fabric for your body heat to push through) and permanent water beading. The only bummer: It used to be so dainty, you couldn’t wear it under a pack without wrecking the membrane. But the Impellor uses a new version of the material with a stronger membrane and a heavier backer that’s meant to handle more wear and tear. The new fabric makes the Impellor a great choice for hikers who want just-in-case weather insurance that can withstand the rigors of the trail. We pushed those limits—including thwacking through brush and hauling an overnight pack in Alaska’s Chugach National Forest—and even high-wear areas, like the shoulder and back, haven’t faltered.

The details The Impellor kept us dry during all-day rain in Alaska, and we found it breathable up into the 50s. Features are minimal, with elastic cuffs and a single-pull-adjustable hood. The hem is adjustable, and the chest pocket fits a small smartphone.

$300; 6.7 oz (m’s L).; m’s S-XXL, w’s XS-XL