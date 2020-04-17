Mountain Equipment Dynamo Skort

Your softshell hiking pants and bike shorts had a love child, and the result is glorious. The cut of the stretchy Dynamo hits just above the knee, which is long enough for coverage during squatting or scrambling but short enough to give you free range of motion. While the built-in shorts of other skorts tend to ride up, causing dreaded thigh chafe, the ones in the Dynamo stay in place. “I’m never going back to shorts after wearing this skort on a trip to Missouri Lakes in Colorado’s Holy Cross Wilderness,” one tester says, “I felt unrestricted and protected trekking up snowfields, over two passes, and high-stepping over fallen trees in an avalanche-debris field.” Testers also applauded the three generous pockets that can each hold a cell phone, lip balm, and energy bar. $80; 5.3 oz. (10); 8-18