Montbell Super Merino Wool Light Weight Round Neck

Our take When the forecast calls for warmer winter temps and highly aerobic activities, suit up in this ultrathin top. The Super Merino Wool’s sweet spot is hard-charging use from 25°F to 60°F, on its own or under a light shell. Its gossamer fabric—85 percent merino for softness and odor control, 15 percent polyester for wicking and durability—kept our thermostats out of the red zone on the toughest skate-ski sessions and uphill hikes. “Conditions were constantly changing on a 15-mile spring skate ski at Montana’s Lubrecht Forest,” one tester says. “But whether I was climbing or descending, in sun or shade, this layer stayed dry and controlled my body temp.”

The details Testers loved the not-too-tight, not-too-loose fit that didn’t bag out, even when one wore it 10 times between washes. We didn’t experience any issues with durability, but the lightweight fabric isn’t the best choice to wear as a standalone outer layer.

$69; 5.2 oz.; m’s S-XL, w’s S-L