MontBell Seamless Down Hugger WR 900 #3

We’ve loved the Down Hugger since 2009 for its unparalleled stretch and warmth. Now you can add to the list: lightweight. Montbell slimmed the Down Hugger by eliminating baffles in favor of long strings of barbed yarn that hold the down in place. This provides the down ample room to loft (instead of some insulation getting compressed against baffle walls) and does away with air-emitting holes made by sewing needles. “I felt like it could’ve been five degrees colder and I would have been fine,” said one tester after pushing the Down Hugger below its temp rating in Colorado’s Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The 13-denier nylon gives up a little stretch (it extends up to 17 inches versus 22 inches in the previous version) in the shoulders, but testers could still change layers while zipped into their bags.

$589; 1 lb. 3 oz.; 30°F; regular and long