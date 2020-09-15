Merrell Rubato

Our gear-obsessed testers provide independent reviews. When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

This shoe is for anyone looking for maximal cushion—its ultrathick EVA midsole provides cloud-like steps whether you’re exploring trails or pounding the pavement. The foam feels soft underfoot and makes for a natural stride that only feels better as the miles pile up. A wide toe box on both the men’s and women’s versions adds to the comfort, but might feel too roomy for those with narrow feet. Shallow, rectangular lugs on the Vibram Megagrip outsole held fast on easy rock scrambles on the Apex trail in Golden, Colorado, and even as the sun beat down our feet never felt too swampy or hot (the Rubato is not waterproof, and has a woven textile upper). The shoe's construction is ideal for trail runs and dayhikes under light loads; the Rubato’s extra cushioning will keep your feet happy under an overnight pack, but those looking for extra support under heavier loads should look elsewhere.

Consumer Reviews from Around the Web

Talia Worth

I was immediately impressed by the comfort of the shoe. I felt like I could walk on anything and not feel the ground underneath. The grip still felt great, though. I used the Rubato to hike on a trail where I did a bit of running and walking. When running, I found I prefer shoes with less cushion, however, when hiking, I enjoyed the cushion of the shoe. I think I would be less likely to take this shoe on a backpacking trip, but more likely to wear it on a dayhike.