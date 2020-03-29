Merrell Altalight Knit Mid

Our take The Altalight Knit is like a featherweight boxer: light and supertough. Its upper is made out of a woven, high-tenacity Cordura/nylon blend, which makes it extremely tear-resistant. During a weekend hiking through the backcountry of Montana’s Madison Range, we made our way through scree fields and up to ridgelines and the boot didn’t suffer a scratch. Bonus: The sock-like upper is great at keeping out debris as small as sand, and is ubercomfortable.

The details A flexible shank in the midsole adds some torsional rigidity, but the Altalight falters a bit under loads over 30 pounds, which cause the midsole to feel compressed.

$190, 1 lb. 9 oz. (w’s 7); m’s 7-15, w’s 5-11